President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton all say that the biggest threat to our country is the threat against our democracy.

I say the biggest threat to democracy is what is going on now with the prosecutions against Donald Trump. I am not in favor of some of the things Trump says, but I look at what is happening today and say to myself that something is wrong here.

Trump faces 91 criminal counts in four indictments handed down this year in New York, Georgia, Florida and Washington, D.C. These charges are absolutely political. There is no reason why these charges are being made against a political opponent of the left — unless you consider the evidence that the members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee investigating President Biden and Hunter Biden say they have.

The House committee says it has evidence that Hunter Biden and and his business partners received more than $20 million from foreign entities during Joe Biden’s vice presidency, and that members of the Biden family received some of this money.

Family members of elected officials are not required to disclose anything, leaving a very easy way for any deep-pocketed individual or institution to purchase a relationship with someone who has the politician’s ear. You be the judge!

Don Moore

Clay Township