Writing headlines is an art. In the June 24 edition, LNP | LancasterOnline chose a headline highlighting the negative (“Group protests at Pride”). The secondary headline was “Organizers: They ridiculed children, used explicit terms.”

I believe that the headline could better have focused on the remarkable story that nearly 1,000 people attended a Pride festival at Lititz Springs Park. A better headline would have been: “Lititz Chooses Love: 1,000 people stand for Pride in One of America’s ‘Coolest Small Towns.’ ”

The real story was about Americans and people of faith at their best in Lititz. LNP | LancasterOnline’s article reported on protesters who presented themselves as Christ-followers, but who I believe fail at Christianity’s most base level (“For God so loved the world that he gave ...”).

LNP | LancasterOnline’s article was also about protesters who exercised their rights as citizens but who I believe fail at patriotism’s most base level. (“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men [sic] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”)

Headlines tell the story. In this case, the headline and article told a ho-hum story about a dozen people who made the news with gross negativity about God and about our nation’s ideals. That clouded the story that nearly 1,000 people supported the theme “Lititz Chooses Love” and that scores of people joined in singing “Jesus Loves Me.”

The article had 27 paragraphs. I believe that the protest would have been better placed in paragraph 27.

Kent E. Kroehler

East Hempfield Township