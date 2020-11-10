It turns out that citizenship itself is the winner in this year’s election. We had a record-breaking turnout despite a pandemic. At a rally in Lancaster last week, a woman originally from Puerto Rico told the crowd that this was the first time she voted in a U.S. election. The thing that struck me the most was when she said that casting her vote gave her a sense of dignity.

It wasn’t always this way. Indigenous people and enslaved people, people without property and women once did not have what we now see as a right. Even after emancipation, Black people struggled for a century to get real access to the polls, and that didn’t happen in the South until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Women’s fight for suffrage arrived only with the 19th Amendment in 1920.

However, there is a disconnect between Americans’ view of voting as sacred and chronically low voter turnout. Moreover, we are deeply divided over how accessible voting should be. Many state legislatures have tried to restrict voting for partisan reasons. Despite voter suppression and intimidation, the American spirit leans into the headwinds to create a more perfect union — one where all adults can vote unencumbered.

The real story of this election isn’t about court fights to stop counting votes. It is about millions of everyday people of all races and ethnicities practicing citizenship. It’s about government workers and volunteers doing the mundane task of counting votes. This is where democracy lives.

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster