You would have to be as dumb as a rock or educated in one of our places of higher learning if you think affordable housing is the big issue regarding poverty. By the time there is a need for affordable housing, the horse is already out of the barn.
As Thomas Jefferson wrote: “To take from one, because it is thought that his own industry and that of his fathers has acquired too much, in order to spare to others, who, or whose fathers have not exercised equal industry and skill, is to violate arbitrarily the first principle of association, ‘the guarantee to every one of a free exercise of his industry, and the fruits acquired by it.’ ”
You cannot help people permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.
Finish high school. No children before marriage. No marriage before the age of 21. No children you can’t afford. This will never happen under our present welfare system.
(As an aside, why all this lunacy about plastic straws when the bigger problem is cigarette filters?)
David Huber
Lancaster