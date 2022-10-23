Judging by political ads on television, Republicans apparently believe that crime is a winning issue for them at the federal level.

As a former local prosecutor, this Republican posturing strikes me as odd. The vast majority of crimes are investigated by local police and sheriff’s departments and prosecuted locally. State courts and juries hear more cases and administer more sentences than federal courts.

The Parkland, Florida, school shooter case is a classic example. Some people are surprised by the jury’s recent recommendation of a life sentence for the shooter, instead of the death penalty. Some of the victims’ family members are outraged.

I understand both the family members’ outrage and the jury’s recommendation. Three members of the jury decided that mitigating factors outweighed aggravating factors. The evidence showed that the shooter, who was 19 at the time, was on the spectrum of fetal alcohol syndrome. There were many warning signs, including warnings from mental health therapists, that the shooter was a significant violence risk before he purchased his weapon.

The outrage is that the laws of the United States and Florida allowed the shooter to legally purchase an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, which he had outfitted with a 100-round magazine.

If Republicans were serious about crime, they wouldn’t do what I view as the bidding of the National Rifle Association and allow people like the Parkland shooter to acquire and possess weapons of war.

I believe that the Parkland shooting is a classic example of political malfeasance by Republicans such as U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and others who support the NRA and essentially allow such carnage to occur. It’s odd that they think it’s a winning issue.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township