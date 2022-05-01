This is in response to the April 24 letter “Misplaced focus on transgender kids.”

The writer left out a very important fact in this discussion: When it comes to varsity sports, the whole point is that only the best athletes make the team. So if the letter writer’s daughter is only 5-foot-2, then it is likely that she is not going to make the volleyball team.

In every sport that is offered, with the exception of cross country, there is a limited roster. If it’s basketball, only five are going to start and maybe another seven are going to be on the bench. In a school with 500 girls, the rest are not going to make the team.

And to add to that exclusionary process, not every player is going to receive a varsity letter. In days gone by, there were opportunities for bigger groups of students to participate in intramural sports, which catered to anyone interested in participating. In varsity sports, only the best females participate and are deserving of the top honors.

When biologically male student-athletes intrude into this space, I believe that the best female athletes lose the honors that varsity girls sports were meant to provide.

Our daughter placed in the league’s 800-meter run in 2009, but if the slowest male at the meet had been in the girls race, he would have beaten every single girl. This is the issue here. It’s not a matter of compassion or lack thereof.

James Dillner

Upper Leacock Township