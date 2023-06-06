Letters to the editor logo

Everybody seems to be worrying about the big things in the news. But we have a serious problem right here in Lancaster County, and no one is doing anything about it. Isn’t it time for someone to step up and take a stand? What has happened to the pocket on men’s white dress shirts? Shirt manufacturers are reaping bigger profits, while I have no place to put my pen! What can I do with my pocket protectors?

Is there someone willing to fill the role of Andy Rooney in these times of uncertainty?

Ken Fagerheim

West Lampeter Township

