Paying the vice president’s patently unqualified, drug-snorting son as much as $700,000 to sit on the board of a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company in 2014 is the absolute epitome of bribery.
Don’t hand the vice president a bag of cash, because you might get caught; instead, pay his no-talent progeny a ridiculous salary to sit on your board, perhaps with the tacit assurance that neither President Barack Obama nor his planned successor, Hillary Clinton, will bat an eye.
This is right out of the Clinton Foundation playbook. I guess all the board seats on American gas companies were filled, huh?
I dare anyone to provide a believable explanation for why a Ukrainian gas company would have any legitimate interest in Hunter Biden. But, of course, for Democrats there is nothing to see here, just move along.
George Kuruc
Ephrata Township