I believe that racism has insidiously infected our foreign policy. The Authorizations for the Use of Military Force approved in 2001 and 2002 have justified two decades of “endless wars.” Countless lives, both military and civilian, and billions of dollars have been wasted on these efforts in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond — seemingly anywhere that can be linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

What has escaped our attention, unsurprisingly, is that authorizations have been used to justify U.S. military operations in most of the 55 countries in Africa. We are at war in Somalia, in Libya, in Niger. We have about 30 military bases in Africa —bases used to train, equip and arm host countries against Islamic terrorism. Many of these operations are covert, conducted by special forces, beyond our view.

In 2016, a $116 million drone base — drones that kill people — was built in one of Africa’s poorest countries. Who knew?

We are not the only ones unaware of this militarization. Many people in African countries have no idea that their governments are allowing the U.S. to establish bases. Many want to bring down the very governments that we are arming. And so our tax dollars essentially work to increase the endless violence in Africa, as well. There is no record of the number of deaths.

Two decades are enough. In this new Congress, we can end the institutionalized racism of our foreign policy. Call on Congressman Lloyd Smucker to repeal the Authorizations for the Use of Military Force. Black Lives Matter.

Jane Cadwallader

Windsor Township

York County