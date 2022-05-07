The pros of cabin fever [letter] May 7, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Generally speaking, I have always been under the impression that a fever is much worse than the flu, but I firmly believe getting cabin fever beats catching COVID-19 or the flu any day of the week — and twice on Sunday.Brent Becker Ephrata Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Opinion Op-ed Cabin Fever Flu Covid-19 Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.