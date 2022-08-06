Agrivoltaics, also known as dual-use solar, is the combination of crops growing on the ground with solar panels overhead.

To do this, the rows must be wide enough to accommodate farm machinery, and the panels must be high enough for the crops, farm machinery and, possibly, grazing animals.

The spacing and angle of the solar panels allow enough sunlight for the crops, while also shading them from intense heat.

Ideally, farms using agrivoltaics should be located near urban areas to save transmission costs. Steel framing to support the panels is an initial cost. At the end of life of the solar panels, there is no problem reverting the entire land back to food production.

Results from an agrivoltaics project in Arizona saw a threefold increase in crop yield and a 50% reduction in irrigation water. With shade, plants release water into the air, cooling the panels.

Broccoli was grown on an agrivoltaics farm in South Korea. Due to the shade from the solar collectors, the leaves turned out to be a darker green, which is more appealing to consumers. The farmer’s income from the electricity generated was 10 times that of the broccoli crop.

Not all agrivoltaics farms can be expanded to a large scale. However, Germany produced 5 megawatts in 2012 and 14 gigawatts by 2021 using this dual system. It’s not food or electricity. We can have both.

Wayne Olson

Manheim