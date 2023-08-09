A huge shout-out to the Ephrata Performing Arts Center for its fantastic performance of “The Prom.” I had not been aware of this Tony-nominated musical and did not know what to expect.

I laughed and I cried and I left thinking that everyone in our community should see this show. Not only are the acting, singing and dancing exceptional, but the message of acceptance of human differences is powerful and so needed for our time.

The show runs through Saturday. Don’t miss it. Take a friend. Take all your friends and then discuss it and apply its message.

Rick Stamm

East Lampeter Township