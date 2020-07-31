I read Stuart Wesbury’s July 11 op-ed (“National media gets it wrong on Trump’s 4th of July speech”), in which he writes that he could not understand why various newspapers referred to President Donald Trump’s July 4 speech at Mount Rushmore as promoting a “culture war” and “racial division.”

I’d like to help Wesbury see where some of those issues are. This is from the speech:

“In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. ... Make no mistake: This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution.”

Here’s another pertinent excerpt:

“The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats, in every case, is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism and other cultural institutions. Against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country.”

Perhaps Wesbury doesn’t see a problem with the reference to a “far-left fascism,” but isn’t it curious that the speech makes no mention of right-wing white supremacists, such as those who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia? Are conservatives blameless when it comes to anything that’s wrong with this country? Only liberals are faulted, and to a wildly extreme degree — are they really trying to overthrow the American Revolution and teach children to hate their country?

Giving a speech that includes inflated accusations and inflammatory language that appeal to the biases of one side is hardly a way to uplift or unify a country.

Nancy Kingsley

East Lampeter Township