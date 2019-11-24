In the recent dustup with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, there was so much faux outrage. Come on, folks, football is a brutal and violent sport, so swinging a helmet, although illegal, may be part of the game. And not only do we have the faux public outrage, we get some from former Steelers “headhunter” James Harrison calling Myles Garrett’s action “assault at the very least.” The one thing hard to wrap your head around is that Garrett is conversational in astrophysics and reads poetry — so un-football.
A few months ago, I saw a news piece featuring NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s grandnephews. The one plays football and was seen with a cast on his hand from a football injury. After several injuries, the other nephew gave up football for volleyball.
Stephen Miller, from The Morning Call in Allentown, recently reported that, although high school football participation nationwide is down 7.8% over the last five years, it is down just slightly in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, it is down more than 15% in Alaska, Iowa, Illinois, New Mexico and New York.
Families are switching their kids to other sports while still having Penn State season tickets and front-row seats in front of the television on Sundays. You just have to love the hypocrisy.
Jim Diehl
Cornwall, Lebanon County