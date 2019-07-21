Persons are morally responsible for things they do or fail to do. No one is responsible for things over which they have no control and no influence. No one is guilty of crimes committed by their ancestors.
Reparations are payments by wrong-doers to the harmed party. The beneficiaries of slavery are beyond anyone’s power to punish or tax. Those who were enslaved are beyond anyone’s power to compensate. What is advocated under the banner of “reparations” is wrongfully named. It is a scheme to transfer money from everyone to some persons, none of whom are either the wrong-doers or the wronged.
What if government attempts this project despite its unethical nature?
The government would give money based on skin color, which is overtly and blatantly racist. The government would have to decide which persons qualify for a payout, and which do not. That would not turn out well.
Huge transfer payments acquire a constituency. No matter how much money was transferred, advocates would declare “not enough.” No matter how broad the pool of beneficiaries, advocates would declare “not broad enough.” The project would never end.
Infrastructure, such as bridges, can be fixed with money. History cannot be fixed with money.
“Reparations” are an attempt to buy votes for those who champion them. The cost will not be money alone. It will cost us our political integrity, civic morale and civil peace.
John W. deGroot III
Manheim Township