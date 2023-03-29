It’s estimated that there are about 400 million guns in our country. That’s about twice the rate of the next highest country.

There are many semi-automatic revolvers available that can hold more than 12 rounds.

Meanwhile, it’s possible to shoot 45 rounds from an assault-style rifle in just one minute. Why would such a weapon be available?

When there is a mass shooting, authorities often concentrate on the venue where the shooting took place. For example, with a school shooting, the subsequent emphasis is often on how to make schools safer.

This fails to address the source of the problem, which is guns.

Between 2020 and 2021, more than 40 million guns were sold in the United States. As I see it, this level of sales accounts, in part, for the sheer amount of bloodshed that’s taking place each year. Simple common sense.

The majority of Americans want more structure regarding gun sales, since more than 100 Americans die by gun violence every single day.

Some gun owners will claim that the Second Amendment, which was ratified 232 years ago, grants them the right to own as many guns as they choose. This is true, but it’s worth mentioning that the U.S. Constitution has been amended 27 times, most recently in 1992. So it’s possible to do it again. Must we wait until a member of Congress is personally affected by gun violence?

We must do all that we can right now to help prevent further gun violence.

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township