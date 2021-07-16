I mailed a card to my 99-year-old aunt at the post office to make sure it arrived on time. I was told it would take three days, but her birthday came and went with no card. It finally showed up three weeks and three days after it was mailed. I could have driven it to her house in 30 minutes!

In May, CBS News reported that 1 in 5 pieces of mail across the U.S. were delivered late to households and businesses in the first three months of 2021.

We are being warned to mail bills more than a week early, but there isn’t much President Joe Biden can do to oust Louis DeJoy, the U.S. postmaster general who, as Slate reported in February, “almost sabotaged mail voting in the fall and continues to gut the agency, creating catastrophic delays throughout the country.”

Unfortunately, Biden’s hands are tied. Federal law bars the president from terminating the postmaster general under any circumstances.

This appointment is a very complicated process involving a board of governors, which selects the postmaster general and is not subject to Senate approval. Once appointed, the postmaster general can only be removed by the board, though it need not justify its decision.

Meanwhile, many people receive prescriptions by mail — as well as pay their bills, rents, etc., by mail.

We all need the mail to move and move efficiently. However, having held his position since last June, DeJoy told lawmakers in February, “Get used to me.”

Talk about holding the entire country hostage!

Sally Danz

Warwick Township