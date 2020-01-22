There have been decades of research on carbon dioxide-driven global warming, carried out by thousands of scientists, who have concluded that the atmosphere and oceans are warming, and will continue to warm.
Their data has convinced tens of thousands of scientists that their conclusions are correct. Although it is remotely possible that all these people are wrong, there is zero possibility that this is a conspiracy. And yet many have been convinced that global warming is a hoax, and their minds cannot be changed by facts.
Multiple witnesses and the phone transcript itself have shown — beyond a doubt, in my view — that President Donald Trump tried to manipulate Ukraine into beginning an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden and the thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory surrounding the Democratic server.
The only question remaining is whether that is an acceptable action. And yet many have been told, and believe, that this is all a hoax, and their minds cannot be changed by facts.
There is no such thing as an “alternative fact.” And there is no possibility of discussion with people who believe there are such things. James Madison wrote, “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance, and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”
If people willingly disarm themselves and give up knowledge and reason, whether for personal prosperity or out of resentment of the other, the future is very dark indeed for self-rule.
David Stoeckl
Conestoga