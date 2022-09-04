I am so sick of liberals/Democrats and some media screaming that former President Donald Trump and the Republicans are attacking our democracy.

The United States is not, in my view, a democracy; our government is an oligarchy, controlled by a few wealthy people and industries with campaign cash and paid lobbyists.

Elected representatives at all levels are more accountable to this elite donor class than to their actual constituents — and I believe that they are supported by news media that want to earn that cash.

Famous newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer once said, “Money is the great power today. ... The money power has grown so great that the issue of all issues is whether the corporation shall rule this country or the country shall again rule the corporations.”

Pulitzer also wrote: “Our Republic and its press will rise or fall together. An able ... public-spirited press ... can preserve that public virtue without which popular government is a sham and mockery. A cynical, mercenary, demagogic press will produce in time a people as base as itself. The power to mold the future of the republic will be in the hands of the journalists of future generations.”

Now, how do we get our elected representatives to change the system that keeps them in power? I fear that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, may be a taste of the future as more people realize they are not being honestly “represented.”

Michael Rauch

Ephrata