Dystopian books warn us of a lawless future. Is it here now? My Cuban wife experienced a dictator’s takeover. She’s watching another.

An autocrat’s to-do list:

Take control of the attorney general, co-equal branches of government, national intelligence agencies, etc. Also, the rule of law and the Constitution.

Remove and threaten those who accuse, question or investigate abuses of power and corruption. Attack and control the “free” press. Journalists risk their lives to expose the truth. Truth is the enemy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, etc. For Adolf Hitler it was the “Lugenpresse” (lying press), now it’s “fake news.”

Attorney General William Barr downplayed the Mueller report’s many impeachable acts and sought to bypass Congress. Constitutionally, Barr should be “America’s attorney.” In reality, he’s Trump’s fixer. Trump removed the seasoned director of national intelligence, replacing him with an inexperienced “yes man.” The Pentagon chief was fired, part of a White House purge.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s senators ignored their oaths and refused an evidence-driven trial. We experienced the first predetermined, “fixed” Senate impeachment trial.

Political consultant Roger Stone was fairly tried by an impartial judge and jury. Stone’s deeds were dark and dangerous. Barr intruded, recommending a reduced sentence. Trump loyalists go to jail for national security reasons and Trump pardons shady crooks.

Beware of Trump’s massive “disinformation” dump. He requests Putin’s help to keep him in office. Divide and dismantle!

More than 16,000 fact-checked lies. He blames Democrats for disinformation. Trump controls all but the House. Vote to save democracy!

Ron Ettelman

Mountville

