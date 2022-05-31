A team of ecologists in the United Kingdom recently measured the nectar supply available to plant pollinators in urban areas, farmland and nature preserves. They found that the production of nectar sugar didn’t differ among the three landscapes and that urban areas are hot spots of diversity of floral sources of nectar, with gardens underpinning the supply.

As a country mouse turned city mouse, I was pleased and surprised to learn how hospitable urban areas are to plant pollinators.

I shouldn’t have been surprised by these findings. When I walk around my neighborhood, I see flowers on every property — on bushes, trees and in gardens, raised beds, window boxes, rain gardens and a city park. I also see the diversity of flowering plants on any given day and across seasons, and I now pay more attention to the critters that visit flowers in my garden: bees, of course — but also the variety of ants, wasps and butterflies.

The authors of the U.K. study noted that although many plants in urban areas are non-native species, “there is no intrinsic reason to assume non-native plant species are less valuable to most flower-feeding insects than their native counterparts.”

Nonetheless, there are good reasons to grow native plants, and you can buy them online and at nearby nurseries. If you’re already growing flowering plants, kudos to you. If you’re not, think about growing some and adding colorful threads to the fabric of life covering planet Earth.

Richard Fluck

Lancaster