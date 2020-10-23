“We have done a phenomenal job with respect to COVID-19,” President Donald Trump said in September. How many times has Trump said something like that?

It reminds me of the following quote, which is often attributed (but without a primary source) to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s minister of propaganda:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.”

Sounds like the state of Trump’s America.

Jack Blevins

Columbia