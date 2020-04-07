I am a retired registered nurse, and I wanted to help our local health care providers and first responders. I did a good bit of work in the community in my former nursing career and am a lifelong Lancaster resident. I know the power of community connections.

So, 10 days ago I started a COVID-19 Facebook page, called Lancaster Masks. Our goal is to link those who sew to resources within health care and to other providers in need. We have more than 100 people — people who want to help our brave front-line professionals.

We have participants of every age and skill level. Those who sew, health care staffers, concerned residents. We post patterns, resources and needs. We have made connections across group lines to other like-minded social action groups.

We are reaching out to hospitals and other health care facilities to let them know we want to help. We want to help bridge the gap until manufacturing catches up with this unprecedented need. We know cloth masks are not always ideal, but their use can help to reserve the medical-grade masks for those at highest risk of exposure.

We are in the process of combining our efforts with several other like-minded groups. Join us by asking to join Lancaster Masks on Facebook.

We can do this together! And please, don’t use or hoard medical-grade masks at home. There are several good patterns on YouTube or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Donna Carr

Lancaster