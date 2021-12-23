Christmas, in all of its beauty and warmth, often causes us to reminisce about Christmases past.

It is one of the most widely celebrated holidays around the world. At just the right moment in time, the creator of all things reached into the lives of a girl, Mary, and her betrothed, Joseph.

Jesus was then born and laid in a lowly manger, and suddenly the window into the depth of God’s love for each one of us became a wonder of his great and tender mercies — filling our hearts as we now behold him.

Emmanuel — God with us.

Jesus was born to die to become our Savior. Love and mercy — lavished on us — came to set the captives free.

So lift up your downcast heart and eyes to the one who knows you by name. To the one who says that just a glance from you in his direction makes his heart beat faster. To the one who calls for you in the midst of the mire that seeks to pull you under. To the one who says that no sin is too great and no fall is too far. To the one who loves you most and paid the penalty in full — finished on the cross of shame and suffering. Our shame became his.

May the miracle of Christmas become your miracle moment. May the truest hope, love, peace and mercy rest upon your life. And may his gift — free to you — become your forever after.

Linda Brannan

New Holland