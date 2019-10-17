In response to The Associated Press article LNP published Oct. 4 ("Hug, Bible, forgiveness all stir controversy), it was surprising to read how a gesture of forgiveness could be seen as taking the focus off the crime and seeking to soothe the conscience of the offender. To be clear, the act of forgiveness presupposes that the offense was evil and demands justice. One might say forgiveness is the highest form of recognizing injustice because it demands that the harmed take full stock of what has been done against them and say, “You have wronged me in this way, but I release you from this guilt.”
And as for forgiveness and soothing the offender, I would simply ask these questions: Have you ever wronged someone in a terrible way and been confronted on it? Did that person tell you how it hurt him or her, and about the fallout he or she experienced because of your offense? It is gut-wrenching, not soothing. Why? Because this humanizes the person you wronged. It would be easier if that person stayed at a distance and hated you, but instead he or she called out your wickedness and it eats at you. And all you can do is ask for his or her forgiveness.
And this is the amazing part about forgiveness, which was on display in this case — it is incredibly freeing. It allows for a man to give his brother’s killer a hug and invite her to seek the same type of forgiveness as he tells her, “Give your life to Christ.”
J.A. Lab
Gordonville