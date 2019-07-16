A recent question was asked: Why print bridge scores in the paper? (“How about pinochle results?” July 10 letter). Let’s take it further: Why print bowling results? Why print high school rifle competition results? Who cares about the weather in Africa on Thursday? The list could go on. I don’t want another recipe on rhubarb pie. We pick and choose what interests us.
Bridge is alive and well in Lancaster.
The local bridge clubs have games four days a week. Some days 80 players will get together to enjoy the fascinating game of bridge. In any month, more than 150 different players will compete in organized bridge in Lancaster. One recent event had 120 contestants playing for first place honors.
The Central Pennsylvania Unit of the American Contract Bridge League has 990 members. All of them read. Their families read. My dentist reads the bridge results. She doesn’t play.
For someone to make comments about something they don’t understand is silly. Is the silly person aware that there are tournaments held in Lancaster that attract over 1,500 players each year? There have been four national championships held in Lancaster. These events attract players from all over the world. There is a College World Series of Bridge. There are Junior World Championships of Bridge.
Bridge is not just a card game. It is a sport played with cards that attracts players of all ages. People like to compete. Bridge gives everyone that opportunity. Their efforts are newsworthy. Expand your mind. Play bridge.
John C . Klinger
Lancaster