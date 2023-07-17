Wake up, Pennsylvania! Your state government is not always on your side!

Multiple elected administrations agreed to massive tax breaks for Beaver County's Shell ethylene cracker plant, which is already repeatedly surpassing emissions limits. These were tax breaks in exchange for promised benefits to our citizens: a large construction project needing thousands of workers, then hundreds of long-term, steady, well-paying jobs.

Do you remember how good “fracking benefits” sounded way back when? Shell’s plant exists solely to create more plastics — and will always require more long-term fracking. We cannot afford it!

Less than 10% of plastics ever produced globally have been recycled. The promise of easy recycling was a ruse to encourage even more use of plastics. Placing a generic triangle of three arrows on each plastic piece indicated that the item was or could be easily recycled. That symbol fostered a lie, supporting an industry hoping to sell more plastic-bottled items to naive customers — clearly implying that the plastics could and would be recycled.

In this misadventure, prospect and reality were as far from each other as Timbuktu is from Titusville!

We were clearly misled. The proportion of all plastic recycled is still minimal. We still collect some plastic trash for long-term storage in landfills that create more greenhouse gases. We still collect unsorted trash for the trash-to-steam-to-electricity process that is not “green.” It burns fracked methane in natural gas, releasing more carbon dioxide!

Reject single-use plastics whenever possible! Write and challenge your elected state officials to listen and learn! We must give hope to our children’s world!

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township