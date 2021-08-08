Why has getting vaccinated against COVID-19 become so political? A recent report on CNN indicated that about 46% of Republican adults are unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated people are much more likely to contract a serious case of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated. Serious cases are much more likely to result in hospitalization (or even death) than the milder cases that might arise in a vaccinated person.

It seems like common sense to me that vaccination is the way to go!

The costs associated with treating serious cases of COVID-19 are tremendous, and 99% of hospitalizations for COVID-19 these days are of the unvaccinated. These costs are largely paid by insurance companies such as Medicare and independent insurers. In order to recoup these costs, I believe it is likely that premiums must go up. Thus, the vaccinated are being penalized for the negligence of the unvaccinated. In my view, a solution to this is for insurers to stop paying treatment costs of the unvaccinated. (This is, however, probably not legal.)

As you might guess, I am a Democrat. I have many Republican friends, and I wouldn’t want any of them to contract COVID-19 and possibly die. These friends are very intelligent people, but if the statistic of 46% being unvaccinated applies to them, I’m concerned for them.

The delta variant has been shown to be much more communicable than the original coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It can even be passed from vaccinated individuals to those who are unvaccinated. As such, I’ve had to make the unwanted decision to not physically join my friends for weekly breakfasts. Get vaccinated!

James Reed

Elizabethtown