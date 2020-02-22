At present, the collective Jewish voice, seemingly trusting more in war than justice, cries out “Never again!” against the horrors of Nazi concentration camps.
This voice warns of the dangers of rising anti-Jewish sentiment in today’s world. For sure, humanity must never forget, nor perpetuate, the Germany of 75 years ago. But humanity has and does forget, and so also the collective Jewish voice. The state of Israel has become the victimizer. The emperor has no clothes. By standards of international law, the Palestinian people are being persecuted and some live in terrible conditions.
And the more Palestinians protest, the more they are persecuted. That Israel has convinced the United States to collude in that persecution with $3.8 billion annually — shame on us.
The state of Israel as part of the global community must live according to standards of international law, as must we all. We do hear the voices of pro-justice Jews and admire the bravery of Rabbi Michael Lerner, Noam Chomsky and others. Ben Ferencz upholds law over war, a growing voice. Many of these persons, however, are discredited and banished by the state of Israel — the prophets silenced, once again.
The Old Testament is filled with stories of Jews abandoning justice and the hell that follows and finding their way back. God was very pleased. In this way, this great people can lead all of humanity toward global justice — and the global peace that will follow.
JanStephen Cavanaugh
Columbia