There is a growing problem in this country besides President Donald Trump, and that is the plight of our senior citizens. This group of people worked hard all their lives, but now they can’t get a fair shake out of their Social Security benefits and Medicare.
Some Republicans claim that these are entitlements and should be done away with to balance the budget.
Our seniors cannot survive the outrageous cost of medicine and doctor’s visits. This is unacceptable, and somebody needs to step in and fight for these people. It certainly won’t be Trump and the Republicans — they couldn’t care less about the working class people.
The government has spent our money, and it blames us for having a low balance.
People can’t afford their medicine, and some people are eating cat food to survive. This is an absolute travesty. We need help — not a handout, but we need what is rightfully ours.
Oh, not to mention how they treat our military men and women. Funny, all the people who gave their lives or worked hard all their lives don’t mean a hill of beans to these corrupt, rich phonies.
I am ashamed of what this country has become.
Joe Davis
Annville