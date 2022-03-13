In the spring of 1993, I was part of a group of students from Penn State University who traveled to Barbados as part of an independent study program. We each had our own specific focus. Being a communications major, employed full-time in radio broadcasting, my plan was to study the global telecommunications network on the island.

While in Barbados, I made it a point to visit every broadcast organization I could. What surprised me the most was that all of the radio and television stations secured access to their on-air broadcast facilities with electronically locked doors, which wasn’t the case at the radio stations I worked at in the United States.

I was told that Barbados, as an independent nation, was susceptible to being taken over by foreign entities or rogue regimes, and that the first thing such groups do in a coup attempt is take control of the media and broadcast facilities — “control the message and control the people.”

With the unethical and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, former President Donald Trump’s buddy Vladimir Putin — the autocratic dictator committing atrocious war crimes against the people of Ukraine and the man Trump seemingly trusted more than his own U.S. intelligence agencies — is following the same playbook that I was warned about 29 years ago on the tiny island of Barbados.

Putin is targeting innocent civilians, hospitals and schools, in addition to television and radio towers. I don’t understand how anyone with a minimal degree of intelligence, patriotism or self-respect could continue to support Trump, who I believe was, and remains, Putin’s puppet.

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township