I believe that we’re seeing a fascist takeover of government in progress — some in the Republican Party are using voter intimidation and bitter fruit from that same tree to poison the motivation to vote.

That’s the idea behind fascist candidates acknowledging that they won’t concede even if the election results are against them. Some Democrats might figure, “Why vote?” Cynicism toward democracy is another bitter fruit, only it’s one that will poison Republicans who cannot claim a mandate (perhaps not even if they actually win).

I believe that members of Congress like U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker have lost respect anyway, because of their actions that attempted (and failed) to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power. Actually, correct me if I’m wrong, but they did obstruct the peaceful transfer of power; they did not, however, succeed in their attempted fascist takeover.

Every time someone repeats or condones the Big Lie, I believe they acknowledge that their only regret is that the coup did not succeed. Republicans, in my view, are on the wrong side of history — and on the side of every fascist regime that ever was.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster