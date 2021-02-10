U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster:
You should address your constituents’ concerns, who still have questions about the 2020 election, with facts.
Pennsylvania certified votes, according to electionreturns.pa.gov: Joseph R. Biden Jr., 3,458,229; Donald J. Trump, 3,377,674. (The website states that these vote totals “do not include any votes from mail ballots received between 8 p.m. on Election Day and 5 p.m. the following Friday.)
Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,555 votes. Period.
National election results, according to the Federal Election Commission: Biden, 81,268,924 votes; Trump, 74,216,154 votes.
Biden won by 7,052,770 votes. Period.
If you do not want to uphold our Constitution and work with facts, resign.
Mary Frances Devaux
Lititz