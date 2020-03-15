This letter is directed mostly to Emily Karreman, who wrote a very nice column for the March 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Generation Z(eal) section (“Sanders’ message resonates with young American voters”).

Be careful what you wish for. Socialism has never worked in any country where it has been tried.

Nothing is free — somebody has to pay for it. The government does not have any money of its own, just the people’s money it takes through taxation. It works great until you run out of other people’s money.

Remember this: Under socialism, rich people become powerful and powerful people become rich.

Unfortunately, you probably won’t realize this until you have been out in the real world for a few years trying to make a living. It’s really hard to make ends meet when the government is taking 55-60% of your paycheck to pay for someone else’s schooling or health care.

Dennis Piasecky

Salisbury Township