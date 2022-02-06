King Midas’ punishment for avarice was to have all he touched turn to gold, depriving him of human relationships. As a consequence, he had the power of wealth, but neither friends nor love.

I believe our curse is Donald Trump, in whose hands the golden components of America’s greatness are twisted, warped and deformed. This is the meaning of perversion — taking a good and making it bad, unashamedly.

I offer but a few of many examples. The power of pardon is to serve reconciliation, not be a pay-off for associates’ silence. Executive privilege should only apply when national security would be compromised, not be a lock box in which to hide incriminating evidence. The right of appeal pertains to possible miscarriage of justice and a means of recourse, not an evasive mechanism of delay in attempted escape from justice.

The perversion consists in the transfer of governmental power from the people’s welfare to self-aggrandizement. The question remains: For whom does the bell of liberty toll? Does it ring only for the island, or the good of all? The answer lies in Abraham Lincoln’s declaration, “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Two maladies continue to plague America: a viral epidemic and the emergence of a conspiracy-driven, virulent, violent Trumpism. Against both we must be immunized. Take the shot, wear the mask! Necessarily and constitutionally, investigation and exposure, indictment and prosecution are required for the preservation of democracy.

Democracy requires openness to fact and obedience to law; its perversion flourishes behind locked doors.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown