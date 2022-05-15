Why is that the people who most vehemently object to women having safe and legal abortions frequently are the same people who:

— are white, sanctimonious, male, privileged and bigoted?

— oppose government’s intrusion into their personal liberties, while advocating infringement in women’s heath care and matters of the womb?

— whine incessantly about government sponsored health care, i.e., “Obamacare”?

— are pro-life during gestation, but are unsupportive if the mother and child seek “socialistic” government-funded benefits?

— erroneously believe that criminalizing abortion will reduce abortions?

— ignore the grim history of deadly back-alley abortions using Lysol and improvised tools, prior to Roe v. Wade?

— are interested in maintaining a male-dominated society and making it the woman’s responsibility and obligation to accommodate men’s sexual desires and deal with the inevitable consequences?

— are wealthy enough to obtain safe abortions for themselves while denying the same to poorer women?

— are convinced that the heartache experienced by mothers after an abortion exceeds the lifelong grief endured by women who are forced to give birth and may be incapable of coping with the challenges?

— are willing to criminalize physicians who offer advice on health matters related to terminating unintended or dangerous pregnancies?

— work to undermine our democracy and are unwilling to allow the will of the majority to rule?

— pridefully wave unpatriotic, profane and subversive flags such as: “F--- Democrats for voting for Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon”?

Why do pro-lifers, white supremacists and religious fundamentalists condone the undermining of the precious liberties and freedoms long established in our democracy?

Richard Trexler

East Donegal Township