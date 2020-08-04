I can’t understand how any middle-class person could vote for Republicans — they are not real Republicans anymore. With Donald Trump in charge, the GOP needs to change its name to the Grand Old Communist Party, since Trump’s idols are Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un.

Trump is doing nothing to stop the virus. He’s also taking a play out of China’s playbook by using the military against the people of the United States. He seems to be planning to declare martial law in November, so he can delay the election and hold on to the White House. Trump’s party does not care about anybody who is not a millionaire or a billionaire. The party seems to be made up of lying, greedy and hateful people. They all need to go in November if we have a real election and not a fake election.

One last thing: All you out there who think you are better than everyone and can’t wear a mask are just playing into Trump’s hands.

Charles Anderson

East Drumore Township