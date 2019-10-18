After reading another letter to the editor saying everyone should support everything that President Donald Trump does, I have to respond. First and foremost, Trump lost the popular vote. I will say it again. Trump lost the popular vote. He only won the election because of the outdated, nondemocratic Electoral College. Do all the Trump supporters parroting the propaganda that Trump’s election was the will of the people understand that? If our elections were truly based on the will of the people (the popular vote), Hillary Clinton would be president right now.
Where were all these support-the-president-no-matter-what people when Barack Obama was president? I guarantee they weren’t busying themselves supporting everything Obama did. They are hypocrites when their party is in power. I specifically remember all the Republican obstructionist antics when they refused to even hold a hearing on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.
The Republicans are no longer the party of Abraham Lincoln.
Brian Resh
Martic Township