Many of us didn’t need the Durham report to know that RussiaGate was a huge fraud. Nor did we need former special counsel Robert Mueller’s own testimony, nor Fox News. From the beginning there were plenty of independent journalists, like Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, Caitlin Johnstone and Aaron Maté, who demonstrated as much, and none of whom are ideologically conservative nor pro-Donald Trump.

But Trump being framed for a conspiracy with Russia is only half the story. RussiaGate also normalized an atmosphere of labeling political opponents as traitors and conspirators, like Hillary Clinton did to the comparatively anti-war Tulsi Gabbard during the latter’s 2020 presidential run. It paved the way for the media to falsely dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as “Russian disinformation,” a criminal skewing of election-time coverage that benefited Joe Biden. But worst of all, framing Russia is a provocation that has undermined diplomacy and manufactured ongoing consent for the proxy war in Ukraine.

Sadly, many people’s hatred of Trump will never allow them to see the consequences of their own confirmation bias. With respect to the Hillary Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee, its legacy media allies and self-serving intelligence agencies — self-serving, because these institutions need a perpetual enemy like Russia in order to justify their existence — I challenge RussiaGate believers to overcome the notion that “too many people/institutions I trust would have to be in on it for it to be a lie.” Until then, it’s no wonder we have endless wars and a divided populace.

Daniel Martin

Manheim Township