We, as Americans, have a strategic ignorance to all kinds of violence not deemed obvious or immediate. We do not see the denial of rights, the segregation and disenfranchisement of communities, the poisoning of children through our air or our paint as violence. This is a privilege that allows us to take corrosive actions against entire communities and shame them for their reactions.

How much time have we spent wringing our hands in the space between those protesters we deem “peaceful” and those protesters we deem “violent,” glossing over the contingent, catalyst violence that brought us to this point?

Black people are killed — like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — by agents of the state, while communities of color have their wealth extracted to the egregious benefit of people who don’t care about them.

A 2009 Franklin & Marshall study found that almost $20 million left Lancaster city’s Southeast in rents to people and companies elsewhere. Do we really think that has improved in recent years? We’ve seen the data on the difference between rents charged and improvements made on properties in these neighborhoods and it is saddening to say the least.

That millions and millions of dollars leave Lancaster’s Southeast (and Southwest) to the coffers of people who refuse to reinvest in those communities or the people who live there — that is violence. That is looting. While we equivocate about protesters, there are landlords doing more damage to our communities than a brick or bottle ever could.

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

President

Lancaster City Council