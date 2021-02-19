The former Republican Party has deteriorated into the “Party of Trump,” subverting our Constitution and long-held democratic norms. What has this party done? Here is my view:

1. It has standardized lying and conspiracy theories.

2. It requires unquestioning adherence to its official stance on any issue, thus eliminating any possibility of compromise. The party has steered the country toward a controlling dictatorship, not “Make America Great Again.”

3. Gerrymandering and voter suppression are two methods to ensure their candidates win, thus further degrading our democracy. Instead, the party could address issues the people care about.

4. Fearmongering and name-calling rather than intelligent discussion are other tactics. Just calling the idea of health care for all “socialism,” rather than examining its successful policies in European democracies, does not address the issue.

5. It attempts to destroy the independence of the judiciary by politicizing the appointment or election of judges. Examples are Sen. Mitch McConnell’s actions when he was Senate Majority Leader and the proposed change to the Pennsylvania constitution regarding judicial districts.

The two-party system has been healthy for our democracy. Since the old GOP no longer exists, perhaps a new conservative party can be resurrected out of the ashes. But first, all adherents to the “Party of Trump” need to be discarded — local, state and federal.

Nancy Blechschmidt

Columbia