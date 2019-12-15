In this time of intense political polarization, imagination is a quality that is missing.
As Mister Rogers reminded us, it is the capacity to “walk in another’s shoes.” As President Jimmy Carter reminded us when he negotiated peace agreements and engaged in dialogue with ideological opponents, it is “understanding the other’s side.” And as Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia demonstrated, it’s the ability to forge a deep friendship while disagreeing on ideological issues.
A few days after 9/11, the novelist Ian McEwan applied the need for imagination to one of the most extreme examples of ideological division, writing: “If the hijackers had been able to imagine themselves with the thoughts and feelings of the passengers, they would have been unable to proceed. ... Imagining what it is like to be someone other than yourself is the core of our humanity. It is the essence of compassion, and it is the beginning of morality.”
That’s as radical a notion as the one Jesus espouses when he says we are to extend our compassion to those we regard as “enemies.” We need to speak truth to power. Yet in this and in every interaction, we ought to try to speak with imaginative understanding for the other’s side. This is an ideal that we as imperfect people can only work toward.
For me, our current political polarization presents the most difficult and urgent test of the integrity of what I most deeply believe and of the capacity and commitment to live it out.
Polly Ann Brown
Manheim Township