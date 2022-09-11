As I wrap up my 70th trip around the sun, I have come to realize that we are a changed nation.

A nation no longer governed by selfless statesmen of integrity, but by career politicians whose primary concern is getting reelected.

A nation where money is created and handed out freely to the citizens, who then wonder why the money is worth less. (Inflation?) Where wealth is redistributed by overtaxing those who work and giving money to those who don’t.

A nation that has slowly given up its freedoms and individual responsibilities in exchange for cradle-to-grave government regulation and dependency.

A nation where children are taught in public schools that human life evolved from lower life-forms, instead of the truth that all human life is sacred because, as the Bible tells us, we were created in God’s image.

A nation where the lives of tens of millions of unborn babies have been snuffed out before they drew their first breath.

A nation that no longer embraces the view that marriage is a sacred covenant between one man and one woman, for life. That families with a committed mother and father are vital for a stable society.

A nation so seemingly mixed up on gender issues that a U.S. Supreme Court nominee can’t/won’t define what a woman is.

As a Christian, I am reminded of my responsibility to pray for our leaders and, as an American citizen, to do my part to be informed and involved in the democratic process. Although the future here may look bleak at times, my hope is not in earthly kingdoms, which are temporary, but my hope rests secure in an eternal kingdom.

Wilmer Nolt

Denver