A moral lead is one of the more precarious cards to play in politics, since your moral lead might play nicely into someone else’s self-interest or national interests. In my view, the debate going on over immigration right now is an example of the dangers of moral leads in politics.

The Biden administration is staking out a moral lead on immigration, but for how long? Two historical examples come to mind.

The Mariel boatlift of 1980 is a very good example of one country (the U.S.) taking a moral lead by accepting Cuban refugees, while another country (Cuba) pursued its self-interest by emptying its jails of criminals and sending them to the U.S. as an answer to President Jimmy Carter’s moral lead, hurting Carter politically.

The second example involved Haiti in 1994, when President Bill Clinton initially took a strong moral lead on Haitian immigration to the U.S, but then seemingly thought politically and ordered an invasion of Haiti.

President Joe Biden, I think, wants to consistently take the moral lead on issues — true, I believe, in Afghanistan — because his predecessor’s administration rarely did. A moral lead on immigration right now might be politically difficult, as America is seemingly at the end of an immigration cycle that normally lasts 50 years.

America’s position on immigration is, well, schizophrenic — by turns bitterly resented and wildly romanticized. American feelings about immigrants are cyclical. They are loved for the diversity they bring to American life, but later that same diversity is seen with less mutual regard and consensus in America.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster