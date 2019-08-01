It has been reported that most religious people are opposed to immigrant children being separated from their parents. So it would be interesting to know if their same moral concern applies to the president’s following behaviors, supported by facts.
President Donald Trump’s organizations have hired undocumented workers and failed to properly pay them. The Central Park Five case revealed the president’s prejudices against blacks. The president is accused of sexual misconduct by at least 21 women and is known to have cheated on his wife. As a campaigner, and a politician, the president wants to control — not compromise — so he resorts to the most hateful things to say regarding his opponent.
During his 2020 campaign kickoff speech, he made 15 self-promoting false claims, meaning that our allies and the general public have reason not to believe him.
Any money the president is receiving from foreign countries is prohibited by the Constitution, and that’s another reason to see his income tax returns. Plus, he admits a willingness to accept information from a foreign country, which would be a betrayal of our government.
Much of Europe has remained committed to the Paris climate accord and the nuclear deal with Iran. The president has withdrawn the U.S. from both of these agreements, and he disagrees with the European Union on trade. The president has shown a more positive relationship with dictators who wish to undermine our government than with our allies.
So the moral issue remains an open-ended question as to who and why someone would continue to support this president.
Larry R. Widdoss
Manor Township