“Facts can’t be debated” (Aug. 7 letter) replies to an Aug. 1 letter (“Climate has always been changing”) suggesting that 10 people who are “scientifically qualified” from each side debate climate change.
There aren’t 10 “scientifically qualified” people who believe that burning fossil fuels isn’t overwhelmingly the cause of our present global warming (which causes climate change).
Every professional denier of peer-reviewed climate science is bought and paid for by the largest fossil fuel corporations in this country. You can look up all these denier-for-hire “scientists” or “experts” on an award-winning website that documents who pays them and what their (lack of) qualifications are.
It’s called desmogblog.org. It exposes the secretive billion-dollar fossil fuel disinformation operation and its shills. Type “Heartland Poster” in the tiny search box on the top right of the homepage for the rogues gallery.
You can also see some of these same professional deniers caught on candid camera smirking and gloating about how they deceive the public about climate change in the documentary “Merchants of Doubt.” Or read the book of the same name that it’s based on for more detailed documentation.
Of course, the fossil fuel industry doesn’t just spend money on professional deniers. Last year alone it gave over $28 million to members of Congress who are willing to gut clean energy funding and vote for big subsidies for fossil fuels (opensecrets.org).
It’s all about corporate greed and political corruption.
Stephen Olin
Lancaster Township