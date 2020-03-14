The Easter holiday means different things to different people. To some it is a celebration of life and fertility, hence the eggs and bunnies. To others, it is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth following his crucifixion.

Reflecting on the practical impact of that resurrection, Paul, an early convert to faith in Jesus as the promised Hebrew messiah, wrote: “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most pitiable. But now Christ is risen from the dead, and has become the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep” (I Corinthians 15:19-20).

Whether understood as a celebration of life or of resurrection, Easter is an important philosophical concept. Seeing Easter as a celebration of new life available through faith in Jesus provides a vision for living that includes spiritual life following physical death. The concept of life after death has important implications for the best way to live.

This Easter, let’s seek to follow the best available path of life.

Joe Heller

New Holland