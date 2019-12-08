The Christmas holiday celebrates the birth of one Jesus of Nazareth, who was born during the reign of the Roman emperor Caesar Augustus. Jesus became a popular teacher and was executed because ruling authorities felt threatened by his teachings. Examples of his teachings include:
1) While teaching in the Hebrew temple, Jesus said, “If you abide in my word, you are my disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31b, 32).
2) In response to the question “Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?” Jesus said, “ ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (Matthew 22:36-40).
3) In response to a woman being brought to him for condemnation, he dealt with the improper motives of the accusers (John 8: 1-11).
The risen Jesus speaks from heaven through the pen of his servant John, saying, “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him and he with me” (Revelation 3:20).
This Christmas, let’s open our doors to the spirit of truth and love.
Joe Heller
New Holland