U.S. Rep. Scott Perry. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Donald Trump.

Rather than voting for these guys, why don’t we sock ourselves in the face? Tell our kids we don’t care about their dreams? Just shrug if our families go hungry?

But a vote for them is a vote against The Man, right?

Wrong.

Perry seems to want to take a giant bite out of the U.S. Constitution. Even if you shut him down and vote for a dog instead, the dog is not likely to bite you. But if our democracy is shredded, then our security and our life as we know it will likely be gone forever. Welcome to the apocalypse. Perry even voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to all police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Smucker voted against the infrastructure bill, even though this region has big needs when it comes to roads and bridges. Like Perry, he objected to certifying Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. And he’s worried about a bill that would help families that need help — though he seemingly had little trouble supporting Trump’s wish list for fat cats.

As for Trump, has he done anything in the past year that would lead you to believe he puts the country before his own self-interest?

If you want these pathetic men to rule your lives, make you their lowest priority and tear to shreds the country our forefathers bled for, you will probably get a preview of what hell is like. It could get that bad. Don’t let them prove that I’m right.

Ronald Rogers

Landisville