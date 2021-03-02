Human beings need hope amid the hard life we all have to live with. We all suffer from very little personal contact and fellowship. So we all look for ways to find spiritual relief, one way or another.

A lot of people either watch television news or read the daily papers, including LNP | LancasterOnline.

What is it we get from these venues? Hope? Good news?

No. Seemingly the first things we read or hear are shootings, stabbings, deadly accidents or house fires.

Then comes the onslaught of pandemic statistics, by the towns and counties: how many people test positive, how many people are hospitalized, how many people have died. And one more: how many people are getting their first or second vaccination shot. These are accompanied by vivid videos showing needles going into arms.

Are we being made numb on purpose?

Come on, help us all and give us some pleasant things to read and hear. We are in dire need of it.

Herwig G. Schutzler

Lititz